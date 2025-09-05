Jump Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 623.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total transaction of $10,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,134,716.79. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total transaction of $3,075,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $16,143,626.73. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,428 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $520.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $409.22 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.72.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

