Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. $FBIZ

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

FBIZ opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.72. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason R. Graham bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $47,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,141.40. This trade represents a 45.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph R. Kauten bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,336.80. The trade was a 50.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

