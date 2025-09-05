Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,692,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after acquiring an additional 168,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in LiveRamp by 27.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 212,572 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in LiveRamp by 15.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 795,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.92. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $36.08.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.22 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,980. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.