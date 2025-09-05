Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

PEB stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

