Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP $SMC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 233,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 114,304 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

SMC stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.22 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 26.34%.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.