Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UMH opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $25,696.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,074.30. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,237,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $675,125.76. This trade represents a 64.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,282. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush raised UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

