Jump Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Flushing Financial Corporation $FFIC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 163,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.83. Flushing Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.13 million. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is -73.95%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.