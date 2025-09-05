Jump Financial LLC Trims Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 99.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,548,916 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.25 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on AG

About First Majestic Silver

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.