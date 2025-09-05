Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

