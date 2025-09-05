Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $121.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE PFSI opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $528,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,760.92. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $632,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,688,535. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,223. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.