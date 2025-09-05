Kopin Corporation $KOPN Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Kopin were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 2.96. Kopin Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Kopin Corporation will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

