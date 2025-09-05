Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. $LRMR Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,194 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,443,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,431 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 172,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 116,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 9,375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,538,945 shares in the company, valued at $30,524,624. This represents a 5,718.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

