Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,015,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 642,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 554,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.74 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,494.24. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $75,775.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,399.72. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,868 shares of company stock valued at $368,423 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

