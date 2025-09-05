Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,728,000 after buying an additional 266,462 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,588,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,490,000 after buying an additional 723,112 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $162.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.