LKQ Corporation $LKQ Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 104.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

