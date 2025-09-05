Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.10 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. This represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 518,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,220. This represents a 8.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

