MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,244,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 552,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after buying an additional 68,823 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 539,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,276,000 after purchasing an additional 279,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 367,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,236.44. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,634.30. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Zacks Research raised Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

