MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. The firm had revenue of $526.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, EVP Jeffrey T. Welch sold 56,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,412,210.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 314,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,416.41. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kord Nichols sold 37,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,262,687.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,807.08. This represents a 29.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,672. 53.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

