MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OPENLANE

In other OPENLANE news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

NYSE KAR opened at $29.15 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

