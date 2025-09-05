MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $64,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 113,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $863,270.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $27,261.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,404. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 991,944 shares of company stock worth $7,904,657. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 6.8%

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

