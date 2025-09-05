MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $42,838,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,980,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

NYSE:SHO opened at $9.59 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

