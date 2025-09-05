MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 22.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The company had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

