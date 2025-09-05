MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2,693.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $275,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,775,113.40. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,906.48. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $815,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

