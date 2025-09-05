MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 160,592 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,801,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of -1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.66). As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.