MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 400,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $40,988,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Alamo Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.07 and a 12-month high of $233.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.90.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $555,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,984.47. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

