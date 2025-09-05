MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in QIAGEN N.V. $QGEN

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 770.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QIAGEN N.V. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QIAGEN ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. QIAGEN had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. QIAGEN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

