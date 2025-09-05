MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $597,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CRH by 43.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRH by 195.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,052,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CRH by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,717,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,225 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $111.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $114.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

