MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Coty $COTY

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Coty by 1,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other news, insider Kristin Blazewicz bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 829,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,310.60. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurent Mercier bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,775.36. The trade was a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 334,900 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Coty Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of COTY opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

