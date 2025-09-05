MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.42. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,119.94. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

