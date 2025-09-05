MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC opened at $61.18 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.28%.The company had revenue of $176.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.82 million. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Finn bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,330. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $100,832.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,816.60. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.