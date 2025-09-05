MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,575.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 318,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 299,364 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc acquired 441,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at $562,665.96. This trade represents a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

