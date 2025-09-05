MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Boston Beer by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.19. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.34 and a 12 month high of $329.55.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.09.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,916.60. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

