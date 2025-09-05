MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tidewater worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tidewater by 69.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,513 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,750,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 867,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 37.6% in the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 809,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after acquiring an additional 221,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,754.16. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.