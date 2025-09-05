MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $168.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

