MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in VSE Corporation $VSEC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of VSE worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in VSE by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VSE by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VSE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

VSE Price Performance

VSE stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 147.07 and a beta of 1.37. VSE Corporation has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $169.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.69.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. VSE had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.94%.The firm had revenue of $272.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

See Also

