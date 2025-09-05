MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Progress Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Progress Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter.

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Progress Software Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Krall purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,401. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

