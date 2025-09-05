MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.14. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 661.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $991,667.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,073,665 shares in the company, valued at $42,510,132.50. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,624 shares of company stock worth $1,015,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

