MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 232.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT opened at $479.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $188.53 and a one year high of $499.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.89 and a 200 day moving average of $411.69.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESLT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.00.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

