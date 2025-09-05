MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Price Performance

NYSE:PAR opened at $48.13 on Friday. PAR Technology Corporation has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

