MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Renasant Co. $RNST

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Renasant worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 763,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Renasant by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after buying an additional 478,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after buying an additional 500,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.