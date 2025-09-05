MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.9%

MRVL opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of -493.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.