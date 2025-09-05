MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in LCI Industries $LCII

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 535.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in LCI Industries by 4,483.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of LCII stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 76.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

