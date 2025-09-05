MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 105,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson bought 1,900 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,084. This represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $57,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,994.94. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Up 0.2%

Strategic Education stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. Strategic Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $104.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.84 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.