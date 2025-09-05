MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a net margin of 15.18%.The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.100 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

