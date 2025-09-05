MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of NovoCure Limited $NVCR

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Stock Down 0.8%

NovoCure stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

In related news, CFO Christoph Brackmann purchased 20,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,928.50. This represents a 16.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

See Also

