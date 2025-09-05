MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,032 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Banc of California by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,049,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Banc of California by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banc of California by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,976. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,305.96. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,843 shares of company stock worth $1,388,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

