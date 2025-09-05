MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Atkore Inc. $ATKR

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 952.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1,514.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Atkore by 29.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $11,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.