MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $21,782,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,967,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,674 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $10,087,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 869,612 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after acquiring an additional 856,963 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Crescent Energy Company has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price objective on Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

