MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,577,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after purchasing an additional 286,470 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,976,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 706,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,742,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 767,818 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.80. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 370.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PK

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.