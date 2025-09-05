MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 25,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $1,011,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,353.56. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wajid Ali bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $208,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,252. The trade was a 35.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,560. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.The business had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.